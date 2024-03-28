Timothy Thatcher Reflects On Being Chris Hero’s Opponent For In-Ring Return

Timothy Thatcher faced Chris Hero in the latter’s in-ring return late last year, and he spoke about being part of the match. Thatcher battled Hero at West Coast Pro Whiplash in November and he recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about his history with Hero.

“Lots of history with him,” Thatcher said (per Fightful). “My matches I had with Chris Hero in 2014 really helped elevate my level in independent professional wrestling. Before then, I just made little appearances here and there, but my matches with Mr. Hero is what led to me getting quite a bit of momentum. It definitely helped for EVOLVE at the time, which I had just started with.”

HGe continued, “For him coming back and me being the guy, I think it was a natural fit. If you share the same view of pro wrestling, it tends to lead to good things. Me and Mr. Hero lead the same image of how this is. I was very grateful to be part of that.”