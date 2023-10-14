Tino Sabbatelli Says His Character Was One Of WWE’s Biggest Dropped Balls

Tino Sabbatelli thinks that WWE missed a big chance with the character he had in WWE. Sabbatelli spoke on his latest Power Alphas Podcast with Mandy Rose and talked about why he thinks his character was one where the company dropped the ball. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his character being one WWE missed out on: “I’ll be honest with you, the character Tino, in my eyes, I’ll say it, was one of the biggest dropped balls and missed opportunities that WWE had. I had people tell that to me, I believe it, I’ll never vow away from it. That being said, I’m not going to get mad, I’m not going to be bitter, I’m going to be grateful for that opportunity. I’m going to shake their hand and say ‘thank you’ because I know I’ve been successful. I know the work I’ve put in. I know who I am as a man. You’re not going to dictate, you’re not putting me on stage or not writing me in a story, it’s not going to make me go home and be sad.”

On wanting to do more with the character: “It’s just a shame that, that character Tino didn’t get the push it deserved. I would have loved to see where that character went because I had people, legends like Scott Hall, Dusty Rhodes, rest in peace. They both pulled me aside and said, ‘Kid, you got the it. Don’t let anyone tell you that you don’t.’ Those were the moments that kept me going. I wasn’t good at wrestling, at first, it was hard. For me, to hear the boos when I would go out. I would remember The Revival [FTR], they said to me one time, ‘I’ve never seen a heel, when their music hits, get hated like you with no push and no storyline. I can’t wait to see when they actually start to push you.’ That’s what kept me driven.”