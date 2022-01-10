wrestling / News
Title Changes Hands, WWE Alumnus Debuts at Impact Wrestling Tapings (SPOILER)
Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings saw a title change and a former WWE star make their debut. Fightful reports that Deonna Purrazzo defeated Rok-C to capture the ROH Women’s World Championship at Sunday’s taping. The win comes after Purrazzo was unsuccessful in attempting to re-capture the Knockouts Championship from Mickie James at Hard to Kill on Saturday.
Purrazzo’s ROH Women’s Title win is her first run with the title, and ends Rok-C’s run at 120 days. She became the inaugural ROH Women’s World champion at Death Before Dishonor XVIII in September of 2021.
In addition, Charlie Haas made his debut at the tapings. The WWE alumnus showed up to challenge Josh Alexander as Alexander attempted to issue a challenge to World Champion Moose. Alexander turned Haas down, and Haas began a brawl after which Alexander agreed to the challenge.
It’s on! #TitleVsTitle @TheRokC_ vs @DeonnaPurrazzo – @IMPACTWRESTLING @thefactoryDE #WomenOfTheMovement #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/5fDEYcdUAv
— This Is Wrestling (@TKRWrestling) January 10, 2022
…and the all powerful @MariaLKanellis might have something to say about the outcome. Could this be a #Slammiversary Main Event soon? @IMPACTWRESTLING #ImpactWrestling @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/fBtHFboI4p
— This Is Wrestling (@TKRWrestling) January 10, 2022
@CharlieHaas has debuted at Impact Wrestling to face off with Josh Alexander!!!!@WrestlingInc @ringsidenews_ @sescoops @nodqdotcom @AndrewZarian pic.twitter.com/tRISXZau6o
— Kurt Zamora (@KTankZamora) January 10, 2022
