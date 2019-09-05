Title Match and More Announced For NXT’s USA Network Debut

– WWE has set two big matches for NXT’s debut on USA Network. WWE has announced that the September 18th show, which will be the first episode on USA Network, will see Roderick Strong face Velveteen Dream for the NXT North American Championship.

In addition, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, and Mia Yim will do battle in a triple threat match to determine the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Championship.