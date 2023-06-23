wrestling / News
New Title Matches & More Slated For Impact Wrestling’s Down Under
Impact Wrestling recently announced a new series of matches for their upcoming Down Under Tour. The fights are scheduled for the June 30/July 1 days for the show, which you can find below.
* X-Division Championship Three-Way Match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Robbie Eagles
* Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards
* Moose & Brian Myers vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)
* IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. ABC
* Digital Media Championship Match: Moose vs. TBD