New Title Matches & More Slated For Impact Wrestling’s Down Under

Impact Wrestling recently announced a new series of matches for their upcoming Down Under Tour. The fights are scheduled for the June 30/July 1 days for the show, which you can find below.

* X-Division Championship Three-Way Match: Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Robbie Eagles

* Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry vs. Eddie Edwards

* Moose & Brian Myers vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

* IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match: Motor City Machine Guns vs. ABC

* Digital Media Championship Match: Moose vs. TBD