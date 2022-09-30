Titus O’Neil Reportedly Aiding With Relief Efforts For Hurricane Ian

Titus O’Neil is helping out with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Tampa, Florida. Wrestling Inc reports that O’Neil and World Central Kitchen are teaming up with Metropolitan Ministries, Jeff Gigante of Next Level Brands Hospitality, Tony March and more to distribute meals for those in need at the Metropolitan Ministries Pasco in Holiday, Florida.

The project’s goal is to serve 15,000 hot meals and 10,000 cold meals to those who need it, with the location also having a phone charging station, bottled water, bagged lunches, and a non-perishable food box drive-through.

Hurricane Ian has left more than 2.3 million customers without power in Florida according to the Washington Post. State officials have yet to release a death toll, but Governor Ron DeSantis said Thursday night that “we absolutely expect” fatalities to be reported.