Titus O’Neil On WWE Setting The Standard With Technology, WWE’s ‘Do Not Try This At Home’ & Anti-Bullying Campaigns

Titus O’Neil recently spoke with ENCA (transcript via wrestlinginc.com, here are the highlights…

On if the rapid change in technology is causing WWE to stagnate or continue to grow: “I think the future is very bright, the unique thing about WWE is we’re more than just a wrestling company, we’re an entertainment company. We have movie studios, we have music, we have all different types of segments of our company, and people venture out. We have our own WWE Network, so people are putting on their own shows, as well. For us, it’s an exciting time because we’re actually setting the standard for how entertainment should be moving as far as technology is concerned. We’re a family oriented product, so, of course whatever the kids are doing, video games, things online, technology, YouTube, we’re constantly evolving with those times.”

On WWE’s “Do not try this at home” and anti-bullying campaigns: “With the transformation of our company – as a whole – we’ve diligently tried to make some type of safeguards to let people know, ‘We are trained professionals, please do not try this at home.’ It starts off every PPV or TV show and we actively go out into the community and speak at our anti-bullying rallies about the differences between reality and entertainment. How we settle conflicts in the ring is not like how we’re doing it outside of the ring. Especially with bullying, bullying is an international crisis – especially with youth – so we constantly use what we do on television as entertainment, but what we do in real life as an interaction. Showing people, look, this is a character, but in real life this is how we deal with things.”