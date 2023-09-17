– During the latest edition of Apple Podcasts, WWE producer TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) discussed getting to work with the wrestlers of the WWE women’s division and how it makes him emotional. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tyson Kidd on working with the WWE women’s division: “I have goosebumps. It makes me emotional. Working with women is interesting. It takes a little bit more work, but there’s also a lot more credit that comes with it, I think, in a way. I don’t mean even outside credit, but I mean from the talent themselves, from the women themselves … When you put that headset on in Gorilla, you’re talking to so many different people and it’s hard to focus on every single thing in the match, but when I watch it back, when I get home, especially when I know it’s good, when I get home and watch it, I get very emotional. It’s the biggest honor for me to be a part of this movement and the women.”

On working to close the gap between the men and women’s divisions: “I said this a while ago, this year’s [Royal] Rumble, the Women’s Rumble, was the sixth Women’s Rumble ever. The guys have had 30-plus. We’re playing a big game of catch-up here and I think we’re doing a great job of closing that gap.”