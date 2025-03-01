TKO Officially Announces WWE & UFC Events For Perth

TKO has officially announced that Perth will host several WWE and UFC events over the next couple of years. It was reported this morning that the Australian city will host several new events for TKO, and the company announced the news on Friday eventing with a press release.

The announcement notes that WWE will host a “weekend takeover” including Raw, Smackdown and a WWE PPV later this year, along with a UFC Fight Night later this year and a UFC PPV in 2026.

The full announcement reads:

TKO AND WESTERN AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO BRING UFC AND WWE EVENTS TO PERTH

WWE to Take Over RAC Arena with a Premium Live Event, Friday Night SmackDown, and Monday Night Raw

UFC to Return to Perth with Two Events, Including Blockbuster Pay-Per-View

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), together with the Western Australian Government (WA Government), today announced an expansion of their partnership for Perth to host four additional UFC and WWE events through 2026.

In addition, under a previous agreement with the WA Government, RAC Arena will host one UFC FIGHT NIGHT later this year. In total, Perth will host five UFC and WWE events over the next two years.

Said the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, Premier of Western Australia, “The return of UFC and WWE in 2025 is a major coup for Western Australia, following the roaring success of UFC 284 and WWE Elimination Chamber that collectively injected nearly $50 million into our economy last year. Both UFC and WWE have proven to be huge draw cards with a dedicated fan base, and we expect to see thousands of out-of-state visitors travel to Perth to attend these blockbusters.”

Added Peter Dropick, Executive Vice President, Event Development and Operations for TKO, “Perth is a world-class city, home to many passionate UFC and WWE fans, and we’re thrilled to expand this partnership with the WA Government. Perth’s tourism hospitality is second to none, and UFC and WWE will proudly showcase the city and its wonderful people to the world through our global broadcasts reaching more than one billion homes across 170 countries. We thank Premier Cook and the WA Government for making this possible.”

WWE’s return to Perth will feature a massive weekend takeover later this year across three nights at RAC Arena, featuring SmackDown, a Premium Live Event, and Raw.

These events follow the incredible success of WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth in February 2024, which attracted more than 52,000 fans to Optus Stadium and marked WWE’s long-awaited return to Australia—a milestone the WA Government played a key role in bringing about.

In 2024, UFC and the WA Government announced an agreement to bring two events to Perth over two years. The first event, UFC 305: DU PLESSIS vs. ADESANYA, was a record-breaking achievement, attracting a sold-out crowd of more than 14,000 fans and setting the mark for the highest-grossing event in RAC Arena history, breaking UFC’s own record set in 2023 with UFC 284: MAKHACHEV vs. VOLKANOVSKI. The second event under this original agreement with the WA Government, UFC FIGHT NIGHT, will be held at RAC Arena later this year.

Details for all five upcoming UFC and WWE events at RAC Arena, including ticket on-sale dates, bout cards, and participating WWE Superstars, will be announced in the months ahead.

Fans interested in an exclusive WWE presale opportunity can register now at: wwe.com/WWEAustralia2025.

Likewise, UFC fans can visit ufc.com/perth to register for exclusive UFC presale opportunities.

VIP Experience packages for all these events will also be available via On Location, TKO’s Official VIP Experience Provider. These exclusive packages offer premium seating, VIP access to events, all-inclusive hospitality, meet-and-greets with athletes and WWE Superstars, and more. Additional information will be made available at onlocationexp.com/perth