TKO Parent Company Endeavor Announces Q3 2024 Cash Dividend

TKO parent company and WWE owner Endeavor has announced a 2024 third quarter cash dividend of $27 million. The press release reads:

Endeavor Announces Q3 2024 Cash Dividend

August 29, 2024 08:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend in an aggregate amount of approximately $27 million. The dividend to Endeavor’s Class A common stockholders, following the distribution from Endeavor Operating Company to the Company, will be $0.06 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 30, 2024 to Class A common stockholders of record as of September 16, 2024.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Endeavor based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in our debt agreements and legal requirements and other factors that Endeavor deems relevant, as well as requirements under the merger agreement with Silver Lake to declare and pay a dividend each calendar quarter prior to closing in respect of each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price equal to $0.06 per share.