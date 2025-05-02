wrestling / News
TNA Alumni Were Reportedly Backstage At This Week’s Impact
May 2, 2025 | Posted by
A couple of TNA alumni were reportedly backstage at this week’s live episode of TNA Impact. Fightful Select reports that Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews, aka Subculture, were backstage at the May 1st live show.
The tag team has been reportedly working on securing their visas. The two last competed for Impact during the UK Invasion tour in December of 2023 and are former Impact Tag Team Champions.