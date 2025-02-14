wrestling / News
TNA News: Cora Jade Gets Win On Impact, Wes Lee’s Stable Beat Down Rascalz & Ace Austin
– NXT’s Cora Jade picked up a win on this week’s TNA Impact. Jade, who is set to compete in the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, defeated Xia Brookside on the show:
.@CoraJadeWWE DROPS @XiaBrookside with Jaded!
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025
– The show also saw Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe show up and get into a brawl with Ace Austin and The Rascalz, getting the upper hand on the TNA trio:
.@WesLee_WWE, @Tysonwwe, and @TyriekIgwe_WWE got the message loud and clear—but so did @The_Ace_Austin, leading to absolute chaos in the iMPACT Zone! @TheTreyMiguel @ZacharyWentz
Watch #TNAiMPACT on TNA+: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 14, 2025
