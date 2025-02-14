TNA News: Cora Jade Gets Win On Impact, Wes Lee’s Stable Beat Down Rascalz & Ace Austin

– NXT’s Cora Jade picked up a win on this week’s TNA Impact. Jade, who is set to compete in the NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, defeated Xia Brookside on the show:

– The show also saw Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont, and Tyriek Igwe show up and get into a brawl with Ace Austin and The Rascalz, getting the upper hand on the TNA trio: