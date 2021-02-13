wrestling / News
TNA Destination X 2011 to Air on AXS TV This Month
February 12, 2021 | Posted by
AXS TV will air the 2011 TNA Destination X PPV later this month. The company has the show on its schedule for February 23rd at 3 PM ET. That match featured Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles, Jery Lynn vs. Rob Van Dam, and more.
The network has been airing classic TNA PPVs on a semi-regular basis as of late. Next week will see the airing of Lockdown 2010 on February 16th.
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Thinks Roman Reigns Feud Did A Lot Of Good For Both Of Them, ‘Especially Me’
- Note On Who Hosted Party Where Steve Cutler Got COVID-19, AEW and WWE Reportedly Frustrated With Wrestlers Not Taking Pandemic Seriously
- Note On The Set Up For WWE’s Thunderdome From Someone Who Has Virtually Attended Many Shows
- Arn Anderson On Ryback In WWE, Styles Clash Being Considered Dangerous, WWE’s Mistake With Curtis Axel