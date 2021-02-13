TNA Destination X 2011 to Air on AXS TV This Month

AXS TV will air the 2011 TNA Destination X PPV later this month. The company has the show on its schedule for February 23rd at 3 PM ET. That match featured Christopher Daniels vs. AJ Styles, Jery Lynn vs. Rob Van Dam, and more.

The network has been airing classic TNA PPVs on a semi-regular basis as of late. Next week will see the airing of Lockdown 2010 on February 16th.