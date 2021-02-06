wrestling / News
Impact News: Lockdown 2010 to Air on AXS TV, Next Week’s Impact in 60
February 5, 2021 | Posted by
– AXS TV is set to air Impact Wrestling’s Lockdown 2010 later this month. The company announced that the PPV, which was headlined by AJ Styles vs. D’Angelo Dinero and the Lethal Lockdown match, will air oN February 16th at 3 PM ET.
– Next week’s Impact on 60, which airs after Impact Wrestling, will be themed around the best of The Motor City Machine Guns.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering NXT Title Match For Wrestlemania
- Note On Difference Between Edge and Daniel Bryan on Creative Team
- Jim Ross On Kurt Angle vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 19, Lesnar’s Botched Shooting Star Press, Original Plan For Main Event
- Tommy Dreamer On Undertaker Calling Today’s Wrestling ‘Soft,’ WWE’s Peacock Deal