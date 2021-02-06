Impact News: Lockdown 2010 to Air on AXS TV, Next Week’s Impact in 60

– AXS TV is set to air Impact Wrestling’s Lockdown 2010 later this month. The company announced that the PPV, which was headlined by AJ Styles vs. D’Angelo Dinero and the Lethal Lockdown match, will air oN February 16th at 3 PM ET.

– Next week’s Impact on 60, which airs after Impact Wrestling, will be themed around the best of The Motor City Machine Guns.