wrestling / News
TNA Hard to Kill Highlights: Nic Nemeth’s Debut, More
January 14, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has released the highlight clips from last night’s TNA Hard to Kill including Nic Nemeth’s debut and more. You can see the clips below as well as our own Steve Cook’s full review here.
More Trending Stories
- Jack Perry Makes Surprise Appearance at NJPW Battle in the Valley, Rips Up AEW Contract
- Three Wrestlers Now Listed As Babyfaces on WWE Internal Roster
- Ted DiBiase On Vince McMahon Making Harley Race A King, Working With Bushwhackers
- WWE Provides Update On Austin Theory & Carmelo Hayes Following Smackdown