TNA News: Joe Hendry Trains With Natalya, McKenzie Mitchell Interviews Jordynne Grace

– Joe Hendry trained with Natalya ahead of this weekend’s TNA Against All Odds PPV, and a video is online. Natalya posted a video to her TikTok of Hendry training in her Dungeon facility, and Hendry retweeted it, writing:

“Thank you @NatbyNature for getting me ready for a huge weekend👏 👏 #TNAAgainstAllOdds”

Thank you @NatbyNature for getting me ready for a huge weekend👏 👏 #TNAAgainstAllOdds https://t.co/Z9PeVnVgfE — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 13, 2024

– McKenzie Mitchell posted an interview with Jordynne Grace that was conducted while Grace was in Orlando for NXT Battleground. You can see the video below, described as follows: