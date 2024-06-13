wrestling / News
TNA News: Joe Hendry Trains With Natalya, McKenzie Mitchell Interviews Jordynne Grace
– Joe Hendry trained with Natalya ahead of this weekend’s TNA Against All Odds PPV, and a video is online. Natalya posted a video to her TikTok of Hendry training in her Dungeon facility, and Hendry retweeted it, writing:
“Thank you @NatbyNature for getting me ready for a huge weekend👏 👏
#TNAAgainstAllOdds”
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 13, 2024
– McKenzie Mitchell posted an interview with Jordynne Grace that was conducted while Grace was in Orlando for NXT Battleground. You can see the video below, described as follows:
Jordynne Grace (@jordynnegrace) is a bodybuilder, powerlifter, professional wrestler and influencer. She is a Triple Crown TNA Knockouts Champion, currently in her third reign. Jordynne Grace recently made history when we showed up on WWE television to challenge for a title on NXT Battleground against Roxanne Perez. In this episode, Grace talks about her experience working with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. But this is only the beginning of success we’ll see for Jordynne as she ranked no 24 in ESPN’s best professional wrestlers under 30. Grace has held records outside of wrestling, as the current WNPF Georgia State and National Record holder in the squat at 320 lb (150 kg), the bench press at 210 lb (95 kg) and the deadlift at 355 lb (161 kg) in the 165 lb. weight class. Wonder where Jordynne gets her inspiration in her gear? Plus, what makes her comfortable and confident in her skin? Those answers and much more!