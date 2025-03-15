– TNA Wrestling continues its run in El Paso, Texas at the El Paso County Coliseum with its TNA Impact TV tapings later tonight. Here’s the confirmed lineup:

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali with The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz banned from ringside.

* Chavo Guerrero Jr. will appear.

– TNA released the following video highlights for last night’s Sacrifice pay-per-view event:













