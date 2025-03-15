wrestling / News
TNA News: Tonight’s TV Taping Lineup for El Paso, Sacrifice Video Highlights
– TNA Wrestling continues its run in El Paso, Texas at the El Paso County Coliseum with its TNA Impact TV tapings later tonight. Here’s the confirmed lineup:
* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali with The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz banned from ringside.
* Chavo Guerrero Jr. will appear.
– TNA released the following video highlights for last night’s Sacrifice pay-per-view event:
EXCLUSIVE: It was a big W for @KCwrestles and @AJFrancis410 on Countdown to #TNASacrifice. pic.twitter.com/q49UIxlFMM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin wasn't happy with @TheEricYoung's actions during his match with @FrankieKazarian. #TNASacrifice pic.twitter.com/4RKZ5zWO2z
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: @ManceWarner was victorious over @TheSamiCallihan in a Street Fight at #TNASacrifice. @stephdelander pic.twitter.com/tiff9mQkqb
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
