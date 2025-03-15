wrestling / News

TNA News: Tonight’s TV Taping Lineup for El Paso, Sacrifice Video Highlights

March 15, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact El Paso 3-15-25 Image Credit: TNA Wrestling

– TNA Wrestling continues its run in El Paso, Texas at the El Paso County Coliseum with its TNA Impact TV tapings later tonight. Here’s the confirmed lineup:

* Mike Santana vs. Mustafa Ali with The Great Hands and Tasha Steelz banned from ringside.
* Chavo Guerrero Jr. will appear.

– TNA released the following video highlights for last night’s Sacrifice pay-per-view event:







