TNA Sets Meet & Greet With Hardys & More For Weekend’s Taping

TNA has announced meet and greets for this weekend’s taping in Tampa, Florida. The company announced on Monday that the Friday and Saturday tapings will include meet and greets with the Hardys, Joe Hendry and more:

Meet Your Favorite TNA Wrestling Stars at TNA iMPACT! This Friday & Saturday in Tampa

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to Tampa, Florida THIS FRIDAY & SATURDAY, August 2-3, for two nights of action-packed pro wrestling at the Florida State Fairgrounds (Entry: US Hwy 301 N).

Both shows will be filmed for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT!, which airs at 8pm EST every Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+.

In addition to all of the adrenaline-pumping action, you will have an opportunity to meet your favorite TNA Wrestling stars during a series of special Meet & Greets! Featuring Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Ash By Elegance, Jordynne Grace, Mike Bailey, Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy!

Don’t delay, get your tickets for TNA in Tampa today.