TNA Showing On Sportsnet 360 Schedule For 2025

TNA appears to be coming to Sportsnet, with it showing up on the Sportsnet 360 schedule for 2025. Bodyslam.net and POST Wrestling’s John Pollock both report that TNA will be airing on the Canadian network starting in January.

Pollock notes that TNA Impact will air air on Sportsnet 360 starting on January 2nd and describes the deal as “a multi-year partnership including shoulder programming TNA Xplosion, TNA in 60, and other content from TNA’s library.”

Sportsnet and TNA have not yet announced the deal at this time. WWE programming is leaving Sportsnet for Netflix in Canada in January. TNA will stay on AXS TV in the US.