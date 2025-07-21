wrestling / News
TNA News: Tessa Blanchard ‘Suspended’ After Slammiversary Attack, AXS TV Set To Air In New York City
July 20, 2025 | Posted by
– Tessa Blanchard has been “indefinitely suspended” for her attack on Indi Hartwell and Gia Miller at TNA Slammiversary. As noted, Blanchard attacked Hartwell after losing to her on Sunday’s PPV and also attacked Miller, punching her in the head repeatedly against the ring steps. Blanchard was forcibly escorted out of the building on Santino Marella’s order soon after.
Marella appeared later in the show and announced that, due to Blanchard’s assault of Miller in particular, she has been suspended indefinitely.
– PWInsider reports that AXS TV, which airs TNA Impact, will begin airing in the New York City area via Optimum Cable. The network will be on channel 188 on the service.
