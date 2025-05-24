TNA Wrestling Creates All-Star Award For Honoring Company Achievements

Backstage at last night’s TNA Wrestling Under Siege event, officials introduced the ‘All-Star’ Award to acknowledge company achievements. PWInsider reports that KC Navarro was the first recipient, as he celebrated his tenth anniversary as a wrestler last night. Navarro got a special hat and a gift certificate.

The award can be given to both talent and those who work behind the scenes. It’s similar to a “game ball”, which is given by a team to an athlete or executive for the same purpose.