wrestling / News
TNA Wrestling Creates All-Star Award For Honoring Company Achievements
Backstage at last night’s TNA Wrestling Under Siege event, officials introduced the ‘All-Star’ Award to acknowledge company achievements. PWInsider reports that KC Navarro was the first recipient, as he celebrated his tenth anniversary as a wrestler last night. Navarro got a special hat and a gift certificate.
The award can be given to both talent and those who work behind the scenes. It’s similar to a “game ball”, which is given by a team to an athlete or executive for the same purpose.
TNA President Carlos Silva starts a new backstage tradition, the TNA All-Star, recognizing talent from each event who exemplifies TNA’s commitment to the fans and to wrestling. Can you guess who the first winner is? #TNA #TNAALLSTAR #UnderSiege pic.twitter.com/mTvkPqM4H3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 24, 2025