TNT Championship Changes Hands on AEW Rampage (Clips)

December 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage

We have a new TNT Champion following the Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage. Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to capture the championship in the main event of tonight show. You can see a couple clips and pics from the match below.

The win marks Rhodes’ third reign with the title and ends Guevara’s first run at 84 days. He won the title on the September 29th episode of AEW Dynamite.

AEW Rampage

