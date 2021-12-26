wrestling / News
TNT Championship Changes Hands on AEW Rampage (Clips)
We have a new TNT Champion following the Christmas Day episode of AEW Rampage. Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to capture the championship in the main event of tonight show. You can see a couple clips and pics from the match below.
The win marks Rhodes’ third reign with the title and ends Guevara’s first run at 84 days. He won the title on the September 29th episode of AEW Dynamite.
.@sammyguevara crashes and burns on the 630 senton
Watch #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash NOW on @tntdrama
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021
.@sammyguevara reverses the superplex into a HUGE #GTH
Watch #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash NOW on @tntdrama
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021
Watch #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash NOW on @tntdrama
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021
CrossRhodes followed by a Tiger Driver 98, and #CodyRhodes becomes a 3-Time @AEWonTNT Champion!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021
David Crockett presents the @AEWonTNT Championship belt to #CodyRhodes closing out the #AEWRampage: #HolidayBash #CodyRhodes rolls into #AEWDynamite this WEDNESDAY night at 8/7c on TNT as TNT Champion on the Final Dynamite on @tntdrama
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 26, 2021
