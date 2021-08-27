TNT Issues Press Release Touting AEW Dynamite’s Ratings Boost

TNT is quite happy with the ratings jump for this week’s AEW Dynamite, and issued a press release talking up the boost. As noted, this week’s show brought in a 0.48 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.172 million viewers, and the network released the following press release:

TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Largest Audience Since Premiere As Wednesday’s #1 Cable Program

Last night’s episode of “AEW: Dynamite” on TNT drew in its largest audience in P18-49 since the 2019 premiere, making it Wednesday’s #1 cable program. See highlights below:

“AEW: Dynamite”

620K P18-49 / 165K P18-34 / 1.2M P2+

Week 98 of “AEW: Dynamite” was up 39% vs. last week

* Largest P18-49 delivery for “AEW: Dynamite” since the series premiere in 2019

* Ranked #1 on cable for Wednesday in P18-49

* Up +39% vs. prior week in P18-49 and +20% in total viewers

On top of CM Punk’s first appearance on “AEW: Dynamite,” the episode featured Darby Allin, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeating The Wingmen in a Trios Tag Team Match, Orange Cassidy defeating Matt Hardy, the Lucha Bros. defeating the Varsity Blonds in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament Semi-Final, Jamie Hayter defeating Red Velvet, and Malakai Black destroying Brock Anderson. Chris Jericho announced he will put his in-ring career on the line in a match with MJF at ALL OUT with the stipulation Jericho will never wrestle in AEW again if he loses.

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by CM Punk, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, MJF, Miro, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Jungle Boy, Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, Lance Archer, Orange Cassidy, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Lucha Bros., and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW;Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.