TNT Project X Full Results 09.14.2023: Five-Way TNT Ultra X Championship Title Headliner, More
The TNT Project X show was hosted by TNT Extreme Wrestling on September 14 in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, UK. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Lykos Gym (Kid Lykos & Kid Lykos II) defeated Los Vipers (Arez & Latigo)
* TNT Women’s Championship Match: Alexxis Falcon (w/ Charles Crowley) defeated Masha Slamovich
* Drilla Moloney defeated Gringo Loco
* GCW Ultraviolent Championship Death Match: Rina Yamashita defeated Emersyn Jayne
* TNT World Championship Match: Charles Crowley (w/ Alexxis Falcon) defeated Jordan Oliver
* BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) defeated Scouse And Proud (Harley Hudson & Lizzy Evo)
* TNT Ultra X Championship Ultimate X Match: Man Like DeReiss defeated Leon Slater and Robbie X and Scotty Rawk and Starboy Charlie
