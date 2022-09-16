wrestling / News

TNT Supreme Extreme Complete Results 09.15.2022: Women’s Tag Team Championship, Extreme Division Championship, & More

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Image Source: GCW TNT

TNT Extreme Wrestling held the Supreme Extreme event yesterday in Liverpool, England. You can see the complete results and some highlights below (via
Fightful).

*Dan Moloney def. Nick Wayne
*TNT Women’s Tag Team Championships: She-Wolves (Kasey & Molly Spartan) def. Liver Birds (Angel Hayze & Lizzy Evo)
*Jordan Oliver def. Tate Mayfairs
*TNT Extreme Division Championship Ladder Match: Clint Margera def. Alex Colon
*Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) def. CPF (Callum Newman & Joe Lando)
*Dean Allmark def. Blake Christian
*Allie Katch def. Session Moth Martina
*Internet Championship: Matt Cardona def. Man Like DeReiss

More Trending Stories

article topics :

TNT Extreme Wrestling, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading