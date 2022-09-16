wrestling / News
TNT Supreme Extreme Complete Results 09.15.2022: Women’s Tag Team Championship, Extreme Division Championship, & More
TNT Extreme Wrestling held the Supreme Extreme event yesterday in Liverpool, England. You can see the complete results and some highlights below (via
Fightful).
*Dan Moloney def. Nick Wayne
*TNT Women’s Tag Team Championships: She-Wolves (Kasey & Molly Spartan) def. Liver Birds (Angel Hayze & Lizzy Evo)
*Jordan Oliver def. Tate Mayfairs
*TNT Extreme Division Championship Ladder Match: Clint Margera def. Alex Colon
*Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) def. CPF (Callum Newman & Joe Lando)
*Dean Allmark def. Blake Christian
*Allie Katch def. Session Moth Martina
*Internet Championship: Matt Cardona def. Man Like DeReiss
She Wolves dethrone the Liverbirds for the TNT Women’s Tag Titles! #TNTExtreme pic.twitter.com/HSX5jfCkLe
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 15, 2022
DRILLA KILLA!!! Sick ass finish, Dan Maloney over Young Nick #TNTExtreme pic.twitter.com/6dGvSyHZ0Q
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 15, 2022
This is going to be B R U T A L #TNTExtreme https://t.co/EoOVVef61g
— TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) September 15, 2022
Matrix Cutter from @JustJoeLando! #TNTExtreme @TNTExtremeWres @GCWrestling_ https://t.co/2CJDKCL9iD pic.twitter.com/WkyAk9oD5i
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) September 15, 2022
EVERYBODY FANCIES MARTINA #TNTExtreme pic.twitter.com/hVmk47TjGP
— I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 15, 2022
THE DEATHMATCH KING @TheMattCardona HAS ENTERED THE BUILDING!
— Matt H 死を選択 (@DeathMATTch) September 15, 2022
