TNT Supreme Extreme Complete Results 09.15.2022: Women’s Tag Team Championship, Extreme Division Championship, & More

TNT Extreme Wrestling held the Supreme Extreme event yesterday in Liverpool, England. You can see the complete results and some highlights below (via

Fightful).

*Dan Moloney def. Nick Wayne

*TNT Women’s Tag Team Championships: She-Wolves (Kasey & Molly Spartan) def. Liver Birds (Angel Hayze & Lizzy Evo)

*Jordan Oliver def. Tate Mayfairs

*TNT Extreme Division Championship Ladder Match: Clint Margera def. Alex Colon

*Kings Of The North (Bonesaw & Damien Corvin) def. CPF (Callum Newman & Joe Lando)

*Dean Allmark def. Blake Christian

*Allie Katch def. Session Moth Martina

*Internet Championship: Matt Cardona def. Man Like DeReiss

She Wolves dethrone the Liverbirds for the TNT Women’s Tag Titles! #TNTExtreme pic.twitter.com/HSX5jfCkLe — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 15, 2022

DRILLA KILLA!!! Sick ass finish, Dan Maloney over Young Nick #TNTExtreme pic.twitter.com/6dGvSyHZ0Q — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 15, 2022

This is going to be B R U T A L #TNTExtreme https://t.co/EoOVVef61g — TNT Extreme Wrestling (@TNTExtremeWres) September 15, 2022

EVERYBODY FANCIES MARTINA #TNTExtreme pic.twitter.com/hVmk47TjGP — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) September 15, 2022