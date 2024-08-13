wrestling / News

Today’s TNA Xplosion: Steve Maclin vs. XYON, Sami Callihan Teams With Rhino

August 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Xplosion Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling has released the full episode of the latest TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:

* Steve Maclin vs. XYON
* Fir$t Cla$$ vs. Sami Callihan & Rhino

