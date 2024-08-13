wrestling / News
Today’s TNA Xplosion: Steve Maclin vs. XYON, Sami Callihan Teams With Rhino
August 13, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling has released the full episode of the latest TNA Xplosion. Here’s the lineup:
* Steve Maclin vs. XYON
* Fir$t Cla$$ vs. Sami Callihan & Rhino
More Trending Stories
- Jesse Ventura Once Again Claims Hulk Hogan Ratted Him Out When He Tried to Unionize
- Matt Hardy Recalls Being Sent To Wrestlers’ Court Over Taking First Class Seats
- Lex Luger Reveals How Much He Was Paid For WWE Summerslam 1993
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why Hulk Hogan Went Back To Red & Yellow Gimmick In 1999