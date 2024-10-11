Todd Grisham Says Vince McMahon Told Him To Undersell Christian’s WWE Return in 2009

In a post on Twitter, former WWE announcer Todd Grisham revealed it was Vince McMahon who told him to undersell Christian’s WWE return in 2009. Christian returned to the company after a run in TNA and when he arrived on the ECW brand, Grisham said flatly, “It’s Christian.”

Grisham wrote of the incident: “Right before I walked out of the Gorillia position before the show. Vince McMahon called me over and said, ‘When Christian walks out..don’t get excited at all simply say ‘it’s Christian’ and that’s it. Understand me?’ Me: ‘Yes sir’.”