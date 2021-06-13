Todd Pettengill on His Relationship Michael Cole, Helping Cole Transition to WWE

– Former WWE broadcaster Todd Pettengill returns tonight at NXT TakeOver, and he’ll be serving as the host of tonight’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event. Metro UK recently spoke to Pettengill, who discussed his WWE career and getting Michael Cole hired. Below are some highlights.

Todd Pettengill on suggesting Michael Cole for WWE in the 1990s: “Well number one, he was a friend. We go way back! He was my news guy at my radio station in Albany, New York back in the ’80s. I went on to New York City at PLJ, and he was at CBS Radio and clearly we stayed in touch. He was a massive wrestling fan! So, when it came time for me to step aside, he was the first choice. I knew he knew the product, he sort of looked like me, which I thought – ‘This is kinda funny, too!’ I respected the heck out of him and still do. I just knew that he was gonna be the right guy.”

Pettengill on how much Cole liked to talk about wrestling: “For as long as I knew him! He always talked about it! I was like, ‘Dude, enough! We gotta talk about other things here!’ He was always a gigantic fan, and that gave him a great, great lane to come in and say, ‘Hey, I’m familiar, I know it, you don’t have to start all over with me.’”

His thoughts on Cole’s legacy as an announcer: “I think it’s terrific I think when the time comes for him to step aside – and I hope that’s not for many years – he’ll be very proud of what he’s accomplished. Listen, if everybody loves you, you’re probably not doing it right. I just think you have to, at some point, be you and that means you have opinions. Everybody’s not gonna like that, but it shows that you’re certainly a multi-dimensional person when you allow people to see different sides of yourself. I think his legacy is certainly cemented and he’s done himself and the company very proud.”