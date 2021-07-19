Todd Pettengill Recalls Working With Owen Hart, Physical Exchange Between The Two At 1994 King Of The Ring

Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill recently appeared on the That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including an exchange he had with Owen Hart during and after the 1994 King of the Ring coronation ceremony.

Pettengill recalled that things got a little heated between the two because of Owen getting too physical with him, but also noted that Owen couldn’t have been nicer with his apology afterwards (via Fightful):

“Things got a little heated at the King of the Ring coronation with me and Owen. I’m a little foggy with it now, but I remember, there’s usually an Unwritten rule that you don’t put your hands on the announcer, at least there was then. There was some back and forth and then I think he had me kneel. I did it, you know, but he pushed me pretty good. Afterward, I let it all go because when you’re on oh, what are you going to do? What am I going to say, ‘Don’t touch me?’ You can’t be that way. Afterward, I went up to him and I said, ‘Look, I don’t appreciate it. Don’t touch me again, please. He could not have been more apologetic. ‘I’m sorry. I was in the heat of the moment. I’ll never do that again.’ You try to avoid [those moments] but he was, again, one of the greats, man. He could put over any storyline. He was just amazing.”

Pettengill had made appearances for WWE in recent years to promote NXT TakeOver: In Your House.