Todd Pettengill Once Asked Vince McMahon For ‘Courtesy Flush’ While At WWE Audition

Todd Pettengill made his WWE back in 1993, and in a recent interview with the Two Man Power Trip podcast, the former WWE backstage interviewer recalled how he got his start with the company and a run-in he had with Vince McMahon in the bathroom.

When asked about his start with WWE and initial conversations with Vince and Linda McMahon, Pettengill mentioned his exchange with the duo in a series of phone calls (via Fightful):

“Vince and Linda McMahon were fans of the radio show. I got a call out of the blue, Linda called first, and said, ‘Vince and I were talking and love what you do on the radio, do you have an interest in wrestling?’ I said, ‘I really don’t watch.’ Vince said, ‘That’s perfect. I want somebody with an outside perspective. I want someone new, who is a fan, with a microphone.’ It all stemmed from the radio show and then I went to the audition in Stamford and was lucky enough to get the gig,” he said. Pettengill noted that he believed they were fans of the prank calls.

Pettengill then discussed his audition process, noting that he had an interesting exchange with Vince during a bathroom trip:

“After the interview process, I went to the bathroom and somebody walked in while I was in another stall and proceeded to do a little damage. I asked for a courtesy flush. I didn’t know who it was, but I heard him laugh. He said, ‘I think this is going to work out.’ If I knew it was him, I can’t tell you 100% if I would have said that. Probably not. I guess it was good that I didn’t know it was him,” he said.

Pettengill will return to WWE television on Sunday as host of NXT TakeOver: In Your House.