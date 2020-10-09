wrestling / News
Various News: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Announces Women’s Tournament, Jody Threat Joining Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4
– After Thunder Rosa relinquished the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling International Princess title, the company has announced an eight-person, single-elimination tournament for the vacant belt. The tournament will start on Oct. 10, with the finals set for the Wrestle Princess show on Nov. 7.
インターナショナルプリンセス新王者決定トーナメントは8選手がエントリー。
10.10北沢で1回戦2試合。
10.17新木場で1回戦2試合。
11.7「WRESTLE PRINCESS」で準決勝＆決勝戦！
本日の昼頃に1回戦4試合の組み合わせを発表。準決勝の組み合わせは1回戦終了後に改めて抽選となります。#tjpw pic.twitter.com/tRQSKWWYeb
— 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) October 8, 2020
– Joey Janela took to Twitter to announce that Jody Threat is joining the lineup for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4.
“Last 4 days been extremely hectic, but let’s get back to the CLUSTERFUCK!!! @JodyThreat makes her official @GCWrestling_ debut at Spring Break! #JJSB4,” Janela wrote.
Last 4 days been extremely hectic, but let’s get back to the CLUSTERFUCK!!! @JodyThreat makes her official @GCWrestling_ debut at Spring Break! #JJSB4 pic.twitter.com/u6fyV6DjeQ
— “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) October 9, 2020
– All Japan Pro Wrestling will announce the participants for its 44th annual Real World Tag League on its YouTube channel on Oct. 10.
#ajpw #2020最強タッグ
出場選手の発表が
🗓10月10日(土)20:00〜
全日本プロレスYouTubeチャンネル
にて配信されますよ！
▼ご視聴はこちら▼
https://t.co/d7xdilHLB1 pic.twitter.com/TzpQ5Ejj4p
— 宮原 健斗 (@KentoMiyahara) October 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On A Potential Match Between The Rock & Roman Reigns, Why WWE Should Do What It Takes To Make It Happen
- Chris Jericho Recalls Working With Hulk Hogan In WWE, How He Came Up With Finish For WrestleMania 19 Match Against Shawn Michaels
- Candy Cartwright Sues Riddle, WWE, Sapolsky, EVOLVE Over Alleged Sexual Assault – WWE Issues Statement
- Kairi Sane Calls Living in the US ‘The Difficult Three Years’ in Her Life, Says It was a Difficult Time