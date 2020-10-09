Various News: Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Announces Women’s Tournament, Jody Threat Joining Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4

– After Thunder Rosa relinquished the Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling International Princess title, the company has announced an eight-person, single-elimination tournament for the vacant belt. The tournament will start on Oct. 10, with the finals set for the Wrestle Princess show on Nov. 7.

– Joey Janela took to Twitter to announce that Jody Threat is joining the lineup for Joey Janela’s Spring Break 4.

“Last 4 days been extremely hectic, but let’s get back to the CLUSTERFUCK!!! @JodyThreat makes her official @GCWrestling_ debut at Spring Break! #JJSB4,” Janela wrote.

– All Japan Pro Wrestling will announce the participants for its 44th annual Real World Tag League on its YouTube channel on Oct. 10.