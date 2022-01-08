Tom Hannifan Announced as New Play-by-Play Voice for Impact Wrestling

– As previously reported, Matt Striker recently exited from his broadcast role with Impact Wrestling earlier this week. Now, Renee Paquette and Impact Wrestling have announced Striker’s replacement. It will be former WWE announcer Tom Phillips, aka Tom Hannifan. You can see Paquette and Impact’s announcement on the news below.

Paquette initially tweeted, “Huge news!! @TomHannifan joins @IMPACTWRESTLING as their newest play by play announcer at Hard To Kill! What a pick up for them! I have Tom’s first interview this coming Tuesday on The Sessions!! @TheVolumeSports”

The Impact Wrestling account later tweeted, “@ReneePaquette with some huge news! We can confirm Tom Hannifan has joined IMPACT Wrestling as our newest play by play announcer! Welcome to IMPACT Wrestling @TomHannifan!”

Hannifan previously worked with WWE as Tom Phillips from 2012-2021. He was released by WWE earlier this year. PWInsider also reports that Hannifan will be calling tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill pay-per-view event alongside D’Lo Brown. Hannifan and Brown will be the new Impact announce team going forward.