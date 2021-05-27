UPDATED: Tom Phillips Has Been Released From WWE, Not Related To Cuts From This Week

PWInsider reports that even though Tom Phillips was released from WWE on the same week as numerous staff cuts, his release is a separate matter from that. Phillips was let go in the last 24 hours.

Original: Fightful reports that Tom Phillips has been released from the WWE after nearly a decade with the company, adding his name to a list of others that have been released in the last two months. It’s unknown why Phillips has been let go, but WWE has been cleaning house with its staff this week, with many cuts being made with the digital and WWE Studios branches. It should be noted that neither WWE nor Phillips have confirmed the news at this time.

Phillips began working for WWE back in 2012, conducting interviews for the WWE App. He has been on commentary for every TV show WWE produces, including RAW, Smackdown, NXT, NXT UK, Main Event and even Superstars before it ended. He was recently on RAW from January 26, 2020 to April 12, 2021, before being replaced by Adnan Birk (who was himself replaced earlier this week). Phillips had been on 205 Live prior to his release.

He changed his Twitter handle to reflect his real name (Tom Hannifan), but still lists himself as a WWE broadcaster and producer.