– During a recent interview with Fightful Overbooked, MLW wrestler Tom Lawlor spoke about former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, who recently joined WWE. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Tom Lawlor on Jacob Fatu: “It’s good to see all of the lessons that I imparted on this gentleman in 2019 finally pay off. He finally listened to my advice and is getting his big shot in the WWE. Jacob Fatu, fantastic. You could see it back then that this guy was going to be a star. It was only a matter of time and there was a time where I was like, ‘Maybe it’s never going to happen. Maybe the timing is not right. Maybe WWE isn’t going to bring him in.’ But they have and I don’t think anybody can look at that and say it hasn’t been successful.”

On Fatu’s success in WWE: “You can see that it’s going to be even more successful, the more they give him the ball. I didn’t like losing to him, but the guy is undoubtedly a fantastic talent. I don’t know how much money he’s getting, but I’m sure he deserves every single bit of it. As far as people go, he’s a pretty nice guy to deal with. I’m a big fan of Jacob Fatu.”

Fatu competed in the Royal Rumble last Saturday.