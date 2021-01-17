Tom Lawlor to Address ACH Attack On This Week’s Fusion

Tom Lawlor will appear on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion and will discuss allegations that he and Team Filthy attacked ACH. MLW announced on Sunday that the Lawlor has “demanded time” on this week’s show to address the attack, and will protest ACH being chosen for a title shot this week. You can see the full announcement below:

Tom Lawlor goes on record on ACH attack this Wednesday on FUSION

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor will go on record on the ACH attack this Wednesday, January 20 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series, FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

Following allegations that Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy attacked ACH outside his Austin, TX gym, Lawlor has demanded time on FUSION to go on the record on ACH as well as his performance as a special referee.

MLW has also learned Lawlor plans to protest ACH being selected for a title shot instead of the 2020 Opera Cup winner. Lawlor has been reportedly enraged ever since Fatu’s first title fight of 2021 was revealed.

Meanwhile, ACH nearly had his dance with destiny dashed by unknown assailants, who attacked him outside his private gym last night. ACH was treated and is recovering at home but has confirmed he will sign any medical waivers and will stay the course and compete this Wednesday night.

MLW and local authorities continue to investigate the assault on ACH.

ACH, who is a friend and training partner of fellow Texans the Von Erichs, remains focused on his big title fight this Wednesday.

Will Lawlor confess? Will he point the finger elsewhere?

Find out this Wednesday on MLW FUSION at 7pm ET on YouTube, Fubo Sports and the Roku Channel.

Also scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Jacob Fatu vs. ACH | World Heavyweight Championship

•The debut of CONTRA’s Daivari

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. Learn more about where to watch.