– Major League Wrestling announced that Tom Lawlor will face Timothy Thatcher at the upcoming MLW TV tapings on Thursday, December 5 in New York City. This will be the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot. Here’s the full announcement:

Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher signed for NYC

A world class grappling battle is signed for New York City.

Tickets Now Available at MLWNYC.com

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.MLWNYC.com and Eventbrite.com.

Fans in New York City will witness a clash of two of the most dangerous grapplers in the sport when Timothy Thatcher battles Tom Lawlor in what promises to be a heavy-hitting showcase of world-class grappling.

Timothy Thatcher, known worldwide as one of the finest catch wrestlers of his generation, brings his relentless, smash-mouth style to New York fresh off a global tour, where he has been refining his arsenal with new techniques. Thatcher’s reputation as a submission savant and grappling specialist makes him a daunting opponent for anyone who steps in the ring.

On the other side of the ring stands Tom Lawlor, a former MLW World Champion and 2020 Opera Cup winner, is a decorated fighter in his own right. With a collegiate wrestling background and a legacy of takedown dominance and submission accuracy in MMA, Lawlor returns to MLW with something to prove. Cleared earlier today by league physician Dr. Nelson Sweglar after a brutal attack by Donovan Dijak this fall, Lawlor’s comeback fight is both highly anticipated and deeply personal.

Lawlor has reportedly been training alongside Matt Riddle, who will challenge for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in January. Entering this fight in peak condition, Lawlor is determined to reclaim his place among the elite. This match marks Lawlor’s comeback… but could be a crippling quick ending if Thatcher hooks the right hold on Lawlor.

Tickets start at $15 at http://www.MLWNYC.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.