Tom Prichard On Why He Was Released From WWE in 2012

Tom Prichard discussed his 2012 WWE release in a new interview. Fightful Select reports that Prichard told them that he left the company because he was at odds with the company’s ideology in training talent.

According to the short summary, Prichard said that he believed WWE’s training method was “too cookie cutter” in the site’s words. Prichard said that their methods don’t work for everyone and that he wanted to change it up for days when certain exercises or drills weren’t working. However, WWE wanted a set schedule to make things go more predictably.

Prichard was in charge of WWE’s training program from 2007 through 2012, both replacing and then being replaced by Bill DeMott.