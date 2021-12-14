Tommaso Ciampa Auctioning WarGames Items to Help Victims of Wakuesha Parade Tragedy

– Tommaso Ciampa has announced eBay auctions to raise money for the United for Waukesha Community Fund, which will assist victims of the Wakuesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy. Fans will be able to bid on 10 event used items from NXT WarGames 2021. Tommaso Ciampa stated the following:

“My wife was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. It’s where we bought our first home and started our family with Willow. Regardless of where life takes me, WI will always be my home away from home… (1/3) I am deeply saddened by the tragic event that took place at this years annual Waukesha Christmas Parade. With the help of everyone at NXT, we will be auctioning off 10 event used items from War Games 2021. All proceeds go directly to the United for Waukesha Community Fund. To view and bid on items, simply go to eBay and search ‘We are NXT Waukesha’. Thank you.”

