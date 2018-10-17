Various News: Tommaso Ciampa Challenges The Undertaker to ‘a Rematch,’ Holidead & Thunder Rosa Returning to ROH, Preview For Tonight’s Lucha Underground

– During last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, NXT champion Tommaso Ciampa challenged the Undertaker to “a rematch” from 2005. On that show, he played one of Muhammad Hassan’s attorneys and it didn’t go well for him…

– ROH posted the following today…

– Here is a preview for tonight’s Lucha Underground…

In an all-new episode of Lucha Underground, Jake Strong talks with Antonio Cueto and makes his demands and a Gift of the Gods Battle Royale is fully underway. Meanwhile, The Mack battles his friend and former Trios Partner Killshot, which leads to the making of a much-anticipated main event.