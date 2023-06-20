Tommaso Ciampa Returns On WWE Raw, Answers The Miz’s Open Challenge

Tommaso Ciampa made his return on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw to answer an open challenge by The Miz. Monday night’s show saw The Miz in the ring to lay out an open challenge after Seth Rollins’ open challenge plans were interrupted in the previous segment by Finn Balor.

Miz said that he was going to accept Rollins’ champion and give the people of his hometown a chance to see one of their own win the World Heavyweight Championship, and that instead he would be issuing an open challenge of his own. Ciampa then came out and Miz was happy to see him, but Ciampa punched him and the match began. Ciampa ultimately got the win with the Fairy Tale Ending.

Ciampa had been out of action since undergoing hip surgery in October.