WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Sends A Warning To Roman Reigns, New Episode of Ride Along Tonight, Drew McIntyre Set For Appearance
– After NXT invaded Smackdown this past Friday, Roman Reigns sent out a warning to that roster warning them “not to get comfortable” in his yard. Tommaso Ciampa had a response to that, as you can see below.
I respect y’all stepping up…but don’t get too comfortable in my yard. @WWENXT #SmackDown https://t.co/K7chyRMxpS
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 3, 2019
atWWERomanReigns:
With all due “respect”…
I will 💩 in “your” yard. pic.twitter.com/EmXHnL8STH
— BLACKHEART (@NXTCiampa) November 4, 2019
– A new episode of Ride Along will air on the WWE Network tonight after RAW.
Ride Along – Golden Gate Getaway
Hilarity and hijinks ensue when AJ Styles and The O.C.’s Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson take the scenic route to Raw. Plus, watch as Mojo Rawley and Dana Brooke compete to see who has the better “game”.
– Drew McIntyre will appear in Glasgow for WWE on November 11 to meet with fans.
Are you coming to the show next week in Glasgow? Then you won't want to miss the chance to meet @DMcIntyreWWE!
Check it out 👇 https://t.co/TGi17staKi
— WWE UK (@WWEUK) November 4, 2019
