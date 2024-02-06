Tommaso Ciampa Thinks DIY Is The Best Tag Team In The World Today

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) beat Imperium (Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser), the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), and the Creed Brothers (Brutus and Julius Creed) to earn the opportunity to compete on WWE SmackDown on February 9.

Their opponents will be Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne. The winners of this match will challenge Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber.

While speaking with WWE’s YouTube channel (per Fightful), they discussed their history with Dunne & Bate and The Judgment Day.

Gargano: “We lost to Judgment Day. We lost, but I think that gives us an opportunity to go into a different level. We know Pete Dunne, we know Tyler Bate. They’re just like us. I think their story is very similar to ours. so Friday night, we’re gonna scratch, claw, and we are going to fight for that opportunity in Perth. We want it. We want it bad. I know they too do.

Ciampa: “This is about the WWE Tag Team Titles. They’ve been held hostage for a very long time. Us two, Pete and Tyler, are four of the hungriest guys in this business. Friday night, friendship aside, may the best tag team win. I’m telling everybody right now, the best tag team in the world today is DIY.”