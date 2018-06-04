Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Turns Heel On Chicago, Joseph Conners Has Unfinished Business

June 4, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tommaso Ciampa

– In a post on Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa said he was turning his back on Chicago after they turned on him last year. He wrote:

– WWE has posted an interview with Joseph Conners about the upcoming UK title tournament, where he said he has unfinished business.

