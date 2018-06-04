WWE News: Tommaso Ciampa Turns Heel On Chicago, Joseph Conners Has Unfinished Business

– In a post on Twitter, Tommaso Ciampa said he was turning his back on Chicago after they turned on him last year. He wrote:

#TakeOverChicago After leaving ROH in 2015, Chicago became my wrestling home. Chicago is where the Psycho Killer was born. It played host to my final match on the indies and my first live event with NXT. Then, in May of 2017, the city turned its back on me.#ScrewYouChicago pic.twitter.com/cbfyBduvu8 — BLACKHEART (@ProjectCiampa) June 4, 2018

– WWE has posted an interview with Joseph Conners about the upcoming UK title tournament, where he said he has unfinished business.