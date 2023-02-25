Tommy Dreamer Challenges Bully Ray To Busted Open Match At Impact No Surrender

Tommy Dreamer issued a challenge at Impact No Surrender to Bully Ray for a Busted Open match. Thursday’s event saw the two friends-turned-enemies face off in a live Busted Open Radio segment hosted by Dave LaGreca. The segment ended by Bully Ray throwing a drink in his ex-friend’s face and hitting him with a coffee pot.

After the segment, Dreamer appeared in a digital exclusive in which he said he’s tired of holding back his violent side and challenged Bully to a Busted Open Match. It’s not clear when the match will take place.