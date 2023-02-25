wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer Challenges Bully Ray To Busted Open Match At Impact No Surrender
Tommy Dreamer issued a challenge at Impact No Surrender to Bully Ray for a Busted Open match. Thursday’s event saw the two friends-turned-enemies face off in a live Busted Open Radio segment hosted by Dave LaGreca. The segment ended by Bully Ray throwing a drink in his ex-friend’s face and hitting him with a coffee pot.
After the segment, Dreamer appeared in a digital exclusive in which he said he’s tired of holding back his violent side and challenged Bully to a Busted Open Match. It’s not clear when the match will take place.
EXCLUSIVE: @THETOMMYDREAMER and @bullyray5150 will have the FIRST EVER Busted Open Match!#NoSurrender pic.twitter.com/FxQXG2fHjq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 25, 2023
