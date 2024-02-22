– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray had high praise for the work of Chelsea Green right now in WWE. Dreamer also noted how fans are starting to like Green. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Chelsea Green: “Who’s the most entertaining female in WWE right now? Chelsea Green. She’s so entertaining right now. She’ll probably become one of the bigger babyfaces.”

On how fans are starting to like Green now: “She’ll still be able to get heat, which is great, until they want to decide, ‘Hey, let’s turn this.’ And she’ll become one of the biggest babyfaces that company’s had.”

Bully Ray on how Green can get over in a minute: “If you give her one minute, she’s getting over. Somehow, someway, she will make you remember her. That’s one of the highest compliments I can pay to somebody. Chelsea is highly, highly entertaining.”