Tommy Dreamer Looks Back At ECW & WWE Arrangement, Says TNA Is Ecstatic With WWE Deal

Tommy Dreamer recently looked back at WWE and ECW’s arrangement back in the day in light of WWE’s partnership with TNA. Dreamer looked back at the matter on Busted Open Radio, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On WWE & ECW’s arrangement: “What it was told, you know, for a bunch of us — they were gonna give talents that they were interested in, or talents first right of refusal, so they didn’t go to WCW. The deal that was told to me by Paul Heyman … It was: if talent get over, they wanted to send people to us, and if talent got over, they wanted first right of refusal — whether they want them or not — greatest example: Al Snow.”

On the TNA & WWE Deal: “[TNA] is ecstatic, you also got to think about the opportunities for the men and women across different platforms… So, across the platform you gotta be excited, you have to be; there’s a lot of cool stuff you can do and cooler stuff on the horizon.”