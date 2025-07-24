Tommy Dreamer Shares Memories of Working With Hulk Hogan In TNA, First Meeting Him In WWE

Tommy Dreamer shared some memories of his experiences with Hulk Hogan following the WWE Hall of Famer’s passing. Dreamer spoke on Busted Open Radio about his experiences with Hogan, and you can see highlights below:

On Hogan’s career: “If anyone was ever there during the era of HulkaMania, you understood the gravity of this mega-superstar that he was. Most people never talk about his in-ring ability, they were just like, ‘Oh, he wasn’t a great wrestler.’ But then you don’t see his New Japan stuff. And his New Japan stuff, for a guy his size and just like the way he was moving, he actually figured out that he didn’t need to do all the stuff that he was doing there, as opposed to getting over here in the States. And that’s where a lot of wrestlers will say, ‘Work smarter, not harder.’ I mean, a guy who has also had two revolutionary runs with babyface Hulk Hogan and then nWo Hulk Hogan. I’m just talking about again from the fan point of view.”

On his experiences with Hogan: “I remember when he came to WWE, it’s the first time I got to meet him. In all my years in wrestling, I’m in the WWE and they bring back Hulk Hogan. He was mad cool, just a guy you’d sit back after shows, sip a beer with. And then I got to work with him very, very closely in TNA. And I enjoyed working with him in TNA. He was a lot of fun. And yes, he was larger than life, and wherever you would go and have meetings — like, he would [actually] say ‘brother’ all the time. And like, you’re talking to him as he’s technically one of my bosses. And he’s like, ‘I gotcha, brother!’ And I was like, ‘Yes!’ Because you become that little fan again.

He was always just to me like, one of the boys. And I was in another alternate universe, I was like ‘How am I Hulk Hogan’s producer for one of his matches? I don’t understand my life.’ But I did in-ring segments with him in TNA, and I was just like, ‘Wow, how cool is this for me as a kid who paid money to see you wrestle?’

