Tommy Dreamer Pitches Mercedes Mone vs. Beth Phoenix for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Tommy Dreamer suggested that Beth Phoenix would be a good opponent for Mercedes Mone at AEW Grand Slam: Australia. Phoenix has not appeared for AEW nor has been rumored to have signed. However, her husband Adam Copeland is currently on the roster.

Dreamer said: “It’s hard to think of mega matches that can help draw such a large crowd. We had talked about it before, if she’s introduced the right way, Beth Phoenix, showing up in AEW, helping out her husband, and then ships crossing in the night — Mercedes Mone and Beth Phoenix kinda having something-something. Backstage or something, which could lead to a bigger, one-on-one, you never know what that could get to,” said Dreamer. “I’m just trying to think of money matches that are out there, and that are left for — when you have a dominant champion, 15-0, and has defeated a lot of women, left a lot of people in her wake. Just thinking of main event stuff to try to fill really big [shoes].”

Thunder Rosa, who was with Dreamer, noted that she would love to face Mone, but feels she should be built up again after her loss to Mariah May.