– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer discussed the NXT Women’s Title bout between Chelsea Green and Roxanne Perez on last Tuesday’s edition of NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green: “I really, really enjoyed it. Roxanne Perez [was] showing [why] she is the NXT Women’s Champion. Great match from Chelsea Green. I loved the thread throughout with Chelsea Green having sit-downs with her, Arianna Grace, and Gigi Dolin — [it] was a great thing.”

On the talents of Chelsea Green: “She’s always been a really, really good pro wrestler, and her talents really shined [on ‘WWE NXT’], though she came up on the short end of the stick. I’m sure we’ll see more greatness from her on ‘SmackDown.'”