– During Busted Open Radio this week, former WWE and ECW star Tommy Dreamer predicted that Konosuke Takeshita will win the AEW International Championship this weekend at AEW WrestleDream. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Konosuke Takeshita winning the title: “I would like to say, and I feels he needs it the most, we have a new champion…Takeshita walks out with the championship.”

On how it would make things a better story: “It’s a better story, we could then head towards Ospreay/Ricochet with some more ‘umph’ to it, and maybe then Ospreay or Ricochet goes towards the world title. If Bryan Danielson leaves, who’s going to fill that void of top guy in the company? I think Will Ospreay has been geared for that.”

Will Ospreay defends his title against Ricochet and Takeshita in a Triple Threat Match later tonight at AEW WrestleDream. The event will be held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.